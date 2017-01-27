FARMINGTON – Kathleen (Kate) Anne Ryan, 65, of New Sharon, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning with her daughter at her side.

She was born in Winstead, Conn., a daughter of Joseph and Sarah (Arnold) Zemke.

She was employed for a time at Southern New England Telephone and later was employed at Target. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her children and grandchildren, writing, and caring for her pets at her home in New Sharon where she had resided for nearly the last 15 years.

She is survived by her 4 children; daughter, Rebecca, son George Moore and his wife, Carol and their son, Thomas son Bill Ryan and his wife, Amy, and daughter, Sarah; Kate's fiancé, David Blais; brothers, Joel and Peter of CT.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Rachel.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at her home, on Sunday, January 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Oncology Department at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons, Farmington, ME 04938. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.