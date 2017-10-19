VASSALBORO - Kathleen “Katie” A. Dunn, 56, passed away October 17, 2017 at her home in Vassalboro surrounded by her family.

She was born the oldest of five children in Milwaukee, WI. Her family moved around in her younger years, which played a large part in shaping her worldview. She spent two years in France where she learned the language, marveled at the museums, and attended a French high school. She also spent a large part of her childhood in Vermont, where she developed a fondness for New England. This appreciation inspired her to attend Colby College where she in turn fell in love with Central Maine.

In the mid-80s, Katie met her best friend and life partner, Ron, and they traveled together through Georgia and Florida planting trees, eventually traversing the country to settle in Northern California. Their daughter Eileen was born and shortly after, Katie & Ron realized how much they missed Maine so they then moved back to Central Maine where they had their son Tyler. After working as a chef and server at The Last Unicorn, Katie pursued her passion for literature and education and started her career as a teacher while also pursuing multiple graduate degrees. After 4 years teaching at Williams Junior High, she landed at Waterville Senior High School, where she taught English for 19 years. Katie was passionately invested in the community at WSHS, with her years on the School Leadership Team, and as the advisor of both the school newspaper and the school’s Gay/Straight Alliance.

Katie spent decades traveling and experiencing nature in some of the most beautiful places, for which she had an enduring admiration; from her second home in Carrabassett Valley to Costa Rica, Utah, Colorado, the National Park system and beyond, she skied, paddled, biked, and hiked her way around the world. She loved education, and was committed to the growth and well-being of each of her students. She will be lovingly remembered by the many souls whose lives she touched throughout the years, but especially by her husband Ron, her daughter Eileen, and her son Tyler.

Those wishing to pay their respects are welcome to make a donation in Katie’s name to Maine Family Planning, Hardy Girls Healthy Women, or the Mid Maine Homeless Shelter, and/or are encouraged to think of her next time they see a beautiful flower or tree.

