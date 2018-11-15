Kathleen Poirier (1936-2018)

WESTBROOK - Kathleen Poirier, 82, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2018 at Gorham House after years of struggling with dementia.

Kathleen was born on Jan. 28, 1936 to Patrick and Pearl (Mullen) Jacques. She grew up in Emden and graduated from Anson Academy.

She married Leo Poirier in 1956 and soon after moved to Westbrook. She was gifted with two beautiful daughters, Deborah and Pamela and was extremely proud of both of them. Kathy was a stay at home mother and was a great host to all the neighborhood kids. In 1980, Kathy started a career in banking at Casco Northern Bank and later worked at the Unum Employees Credit Union. As she got closer to retirement she worked part time at Westbrook Hospital.

Kathy met Paul Berry in 1985 who became her long-time companion. Kathy was blessed with a granddaughter Leeza Brown-Poirier on her birthday; she treasured the time she spent as a grandmother and later a great grandmother “GiGi” to Wynter Rose and Trinity.

She was a key advocate in getting a skateboarding park for the kids in Westbrook and also for getting speed bumps installed on Pierce Street where she lived.

She was predeceased by her parents Patrick and Pearl Jacques, ex-husband Leo Poirier, long-time companion Paul Berry, brother Reggie Jacques and daughter Pamela Poirier.

Kathy is survived by her loving daughter Deborah McPhail and husband Roy of Raymond, sister Betty Farley and husband Jim of Embden, granddaughter Leeza Brown-Poirier, great granddaughter Wynter Rose Brown-Poirier of Naples and great granddaughter Trinity May of Norway, and dear friend Terry Farrin of Standish and her dog Maggie that brought her endless hours of joy.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Berman, the staff and nurses at Gorham house for their undivided attention and love. Also, Compassus Hospice for their support and comfort.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092 where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodlawn on Stroudwater St in Westbrook.

