Kathy Ann (Adams) Ward (1955-2019)

HOSPERS, Iowa - Kathy Ann Ward, 63, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Hospers, Iowa.

Kathy was born on Dec. 3, 1955 in Farmington, the daughter of Harold Alton Adams and Mora Kathleen Adams.

She graduated from Mount Blue High School in the class of 1974. She then served four years in the U.S. Navy stationed in San Diego, Calif.

Kathy and her husband then moved to Jacksonville Fla., where she raised her two sons, Jack and Patrick Ward. In 2013 she moved to Iowa where she resided until her death.

Kathy loved spending time with her sons, daughter-in-laws, and her grandchildren, all of whom were the light of her life. She enjoyed barbecuing, doing her yard work, watching football games, (especially the Jaguars) and old TV shows. She loved her furry dog friends that she had over the years.

Kathy is survived by her two sons and their wives: Jack (Catherine) Ward of Ramona, Calif. and Patrick (Becky) Ward of St. Augustine, Fla. and five grandchildren: Annmarie, Jackson, Nathaniel, (California) Jacob, and Lauren. (Florida). She is also survived by a sister, Debra Martin of New Vineyard, and three brothers: Bruce (Maureen) Adams of Jay, Dennis Adams of Farmington and

Greg Adams of Avon, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was predeceased by her parents, grandparents, a brother-in-law, Raymond Buckminster, and a sister-in-law, Eileen Adams.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the home of Dennis Adams (formerly Harold Adams’s residence) 493 Weeks Mills Rd, Farmington, ME.