Katrine Laban (1950-2021)

Katrine “Kary” Laban was born in Boston, MA on Jan 18, 1950. She passed away January 14, 2021 at Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta, ME. Kary was an incredible woman. After college in Yankton, SD, she entered the US Army in 1972 and spent most of her tour in Germany, giving her time to travel throughout Europe. It was the time of the Viet Nam War and she had real opportunities to hone her craft of working with PTSD and substance abuse.

After the service she received a master’s degree in clinical counseling from George Washington University, worked for the federal government, and moved to Maine in 1992. After working at Maine Medical, she went into private practice, serving mostly Vietnam era Veterans. She loved them and they loved her. After retirement, she volunteered with the Red Cross, counseling on the phone with First Responders, helping them work through their trauma.

Kary was married to Donna Gish of Strong, ME for 27 years. “We were good together, with much laughter, a few tears, and occasionally we growled at each other,” Donna says. They built a lovely home and workshop together in 1995, which they shared with their rescue dogs Molly and Charlie the Chihuahua. Kary and Donna enjoyed many road trips with the 1954 MG to the coast of Maine. There was hardly a lawn or yard sale they didn’t stop to shop. Kary was great with and loved dearly by Donna’s two children, Carrie Lesney and Ricky Gish, the seven grandchildren, and a new great granddaughter.

Katrine is survived by a sister, Gretchen Bolduc of Nebraska, and brothers George of MA and John Laban of Bethel, ME. They were close to and beloved by Kary.

Donna wants to thank her wonderful daughter-in-law, Crissy, Ricky’s wife, for spending many days helping Donna in this toughest of times. Kary received great care at Togus, where the staff made every effort to make Kary and her family comfortable. Gratitude also to Wiles Remembrance Center in Farmington, ME. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made in Kary’s name to her two favorite charities, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Sierra Club.

There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony in Strong, ME once the pandemic allows a gathering, perhaps the end of June.