Kay Eisenhaur (1940-2016)

LEWISTON – Kay Eisenhaur, 76, of Madrid Township, formerly of Andover and North Reading, Mass., died Sunday evening at Central Maine Medical Center.

She was born June 27, 1940, in Winchester, Mass., one of 12 children.

She was a graduate of Reading High School and on April 25, 1959, married her high school sweetheart, Donald Eisenhaur.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and Nana who often referred to herself as a “home engineer,” a title she wore proudly. She was an avid Bar Harbor camper and loved spending summers blueberrying and exploring the coastline with Don in their 5th wheel. Many summer memories were made with her children and grandchildren who camped with them. She also loved wintering in Myrtle Beach with Don where they combed the shoreline for sharks teeth and sea glass. Kay made friends from all over the world during these travels.

Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her. She taught us how to laugh together and spent years planning family parties that everyone always looked forward to. Games and scavenger hunts were her specialty. Many years were spent snowmobiling, ice fishing, 4 wheeling and enjoying the outdoors with her family. Kay had a green thumb and her and Don's yard and gardens always reflected that. Each year she spent hours making hummingbird food for the hundreds that continue to return to their house.

She enjoyed quilting, making preserves, fiddleheading, and supporting the efforts of local animal shelters by delivering blankets and bedding to animals in need.

She is survived by her best friend and husband, Donald Eisenhaur of Madrid Township; their children: Donald Jr. and fiancé, Jeanne Blais, of Middleton, MA, Doreen Hannon and husband, Bill, of Ayer, MA, David Eisenhaur and wife, Bea Bea, of Madrid Township, and Darren Eisenhaur and wife, Mary Kate, of Newton, NH; grandchildren Ryan, Jen, Lucas, Ethan, Nicole, Kyle, and Kayla, and four great grandchildren; 8 siblings: Valerie, Robert “Bobby”, Richard “Ricky”, Roberta “Berta”, Raymond, Patricia “Tish”, Luanne “Lulu”, and Sally.

Her parents and three siblings, Nancy, Burt and Diane, predeceased her.

At Kay’s request, there will be private family services. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Franklin Cty. Animal Shelter 550 Industry Rd. Farmington, ME 04938.

Tributes and condolences may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation and memorial services are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Rd. (Rtes. 2 &27) Farmington.