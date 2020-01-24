WILLINGTON, Conn. - Keith A. Stebbins, 54, of Willington, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

A son of the late Evelyn (Lewey) Stebbins and Donald P. Stebbins, Keith was an avid hunter and fisherman who totally enjoyed the outdoors. Keith enjoyed all sports and was a Yankee fanatic, he welcomed any dispute with a loyal Red Sox fan!!

Most recently, Keith was employed as a welder for AllState Construction in Farmington, Conn.

Keith leaves behind his wife, Gianna (Gallo) Stebbins; his two children whom he adored - Olivia Elizabeth Stebbins and Philip Thomas Stebbins; his brother Donald Stebbins and his wife Pamela Stebbins of Livermore Falls, Maine; his brother Brian Stebbins and his wife Wendy Stebbins of Harwichport, Mass.; his brother Michael Stebbins of Wilton; his sister Bernadette Bessey of Wilton; his brother-in-law Greg Gallo and his wife Andrea Gallo of South Windsor, Conn.; his mother-in-law Nedra Gallo of South Windsor, Conn. and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Keith’s family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson Street, Willimantic, Conn. Burial will be at the family’s discretion.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider memorial donations to the Olivia and Philip Stebbins Education Fund, 88 Daleville School Road, Willington, CT 06279. Please share memories at potterfuneralhome.com