Keith Allen Wilbur (1947-2017)

FAIRFIELD - Keith Allen Wilbur, 70, passed away June 12, 2017 in Oakland.

He was born Jan. 22, 1947 in Winslow, the son of Alton and Yvonne D. (Pomerleau) Wilbur.

He attend schools in Waterville and earned his GED in 1972. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the National Guard until his honorable discharge. He worked for a number of years for Lipman Poultry in Augusta, C.F. Hathaway Shirt Company in Waterville, the Maine Central Railroad in Waterville, and most recently as a self-employed carpenter. He was a member of the United Bikers of Maine and enjoyed triking, playing pool, woodcrafts, dancing and camping.

Keith is survived by four sisters, Virginia Veilleux and husband Gerry of Oakland, Dianne Lane of Sidney, Linda Rodrigue of Winslow, and Donna Cayouette and husband Raymond of Winslow; two brothers, Everette Wilbur of Waterville, and Russell Wilbur of Portland.

Special thanks to Aaron Dixon for the friendship given to Keith during his time of need.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11 am at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Silver Street, Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Keith’s memory to Keith Wilbur Memorial Fund, C/o Dianne Lane, 1641 Pond Road, Sidney, ME 04330.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.