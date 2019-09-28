Keith B. (“Jiggs”) Ellis (1927-2019)

CANTON – Keith B. ("Jiggs") Ellis, 91, formerly of Dixfield, died early Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Health Care.

He was born in Rumford on Oct. 15, 1927, a son of Thomas C. and Mary McKinnon Ellis and was a graduate of Dixfield High School.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952. He worked at Sampson's Supermarket and Boise Cascade in Rumford for many years. He was a Past Master of King Hiram Lodge, F. & A.M. On Oct. 19, 1952, he married Joyce L. Dolloff.

He is survived by his three children, Debra E. Walton of Deering, NH, K. Michael Ellis of West Peru, and Bruce E. Ellis of Bangor; four grandchildren, Michael W. Walton, Jr., Steven L. Walton, both of Deering, NH, Matthew Ellis of Westford, MA, and Katharine Ellis of Bangor; two great-grandchildren, Skyla Walton of Deering, NH and Logan Ravenscroft-Ellis of Westford, MA. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother William J. Ellis, and his wife of 65 years.

Graveside funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Demerritt Cemetery in Peru. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be considered in Jiggs' memory to Pinnacle Health Care 29 Pleasant St. Canton ME 04221, or to a charity of their choice. Funeral Services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 30 Weld Street, Dixfield.

