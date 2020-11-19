Keith C. Corson (1951-2020)

COPLIN PLANTATION - Keith C. Corson, 69, of Coplin Plantation died November 12, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He was born in Skowhegan, September 22, 1951 the son of Clayton and Viola (Scribner) Corson. He loved to hunt and fish and go camping. Keith was a great cribbage player and an avid reader. He was a proud veteran, serving two tours in Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife LouAnn and two sons, Scott and Christopher, three daughters, Zythea, Christie, and Tamara. Seven grandchildren, a sister Valerie White and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A private memorial service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Donations may be made in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter 550 Industry Rd. Farmington, ME 04938. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com