Keith C. Nelson (1934-2018)

WATERVILLE - Keith C. Nelson, 84, passed away Sept. 5, 2018 at Inland Hospital in Waterville surrounded by his family.

He was born June 20, 1934 in Palermo, the son of Jasper C. and Edith (Brown) Nelson.

He graduated from Erskine Academy in 1952. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. Keith worked for many years as a self-employed farmer/lumberman and was a former Branch Mills Grange member.

Keith is survived by his brother, Royce B. Nelson and wife Jeannine of Palermo; sister, Jackie Nelson of Palermo; 3 nephews, Todd Nelson and wife Tina of Palermo, Troy Nelson and wife Angela of Palermo, Allen Warren and wife Denise of Connecticut; niece, Joy (Nelson) Baig and husband Babar of Massachusetts; numerous grandnieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.