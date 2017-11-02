Keith Leonard Arsenault (1966-2017)

STRONG - Keith Leonard Arsenault, 50, died on Oct. 31, 2017, at his residence in Strong.

He was born on Dec. 17, 1966 in Farmington, the son of Paul and Sylvia (Huff) Arsenault. Keith was educated in the schools of Strong and graduated from Mt. Abram High School in the class of 1986. He worked for Bancroft Contracting Corp as a welder.

Keith is survived by; his parents, Paul and Sylvia Arsenault of Freeman Township; his sister, Dee Dee Grant and husband Andy of Leeds; and two nephews, Amos and Ben.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the West Freeman Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.