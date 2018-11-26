Keith Raymond Cornelio (1943-2018)

LEWISTON - Keith Raymond Cornelio, 75, of Jay passed away early in the morning Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 with his family surrounding him.

Keith was born Feb. 25, 1943 in Wilton, the son of Louis and Mary (Benner) Cornelio. He attended school in Jay.

He married the love of his life, Shirley Ann James on Feb. 25, 1960. They made their home in Jay where they raised their five daughters. He was employed in the power plant at International Paper (Verso) for 45 years before retiring. He attended Wayside Bible Baptist Church in Livermore where he and Shirley were actively involved. Keith was a selectman for the town of Jay and actively served in town government.

Keith was known for his generous heart and willingness to help others in practical ways. After his faith in God, his family was the most important thing to him. He loved to be surrounded by children and they all knew they were loved. He enjoyed camping, ice fishing, and attending the sporting events that his children and grandchildren participated in.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years; daughters Randi Cornelio of Turner; Deana Albert and her husband, Ken, of Lewiston; Barbara Jackson and her husband, Doug, of Winthrop; Ann Towle and her husband, Ken, of Norlina, N.C.; Teresa Legere and her husband, Bill, of Auburn. He is also survived by grandchildren, Lakin, Tony, Tayla, Jaime, Emma, Kathryn, Nathan, Peter, Sarah, Sintija, Deanna, Abby, Hannah, Allison & Anita, as well as seven great grandchildren and his brother, Bruce and wife, Paula, of Brockton, Mass.

Keith was predeceased by his parents, an infant daughter, and his granddaughters, Hailee Rae and Grace Louise.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday Dec. 1, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Wayside Bible Baptist Church, Rte. 4, with Pastor Daniel Corff officiating. Family and friends are invited to a memorial visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Following services, all are invited to a comfort reception at the church hosted by the Hospitality Committee.

Remembrance gifts may be given to either the Wayside Bible Baptist Church PO Box 479 Livermore, Me. 04253 or to the Foundation for Hope and Grace, PO Box 3668 Auburn, Me. 04210.

