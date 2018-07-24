Kelly Louise Houlihan (1957-2018)

PORTLAND - Kelly Louise Houlihan, 60, a resident of Jay, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday evening, July 22 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born Oct. 27, 1957, in Bangor, the daughter of Michael Houlihan and Marilyn Hardy.

Kelly graduated from Jay High School in 1976. She married Leonard Goding in 1977 and later divorced, but remained friends.

She was a dedicated and proud mother who loved her kids and family, and her grandchildren were her prized possessions. She had an abundance of close friends and was loved by many. She was very outgoing, a known karaoke queen and loved to dance. Her other hobbies included watching football, puzzles, coloring, and she loved animals.

She is survived by her father Michael Houlihan and her step-mother Maggie of Jay, her son Eric Goding and his wife Kim of Lewiston, her daughter Rebecca “Becky” Andrukaitis and her husband Dave of Auburn, her grandchildren; Megan, Colby and Evan and was excitedly expecting her fourth grandchild, her sisters; Karen Couture and her husband Dennis of Jay, Stacey Bamford and her husband Howard of Livermore, her brother Michael “Sean” Houlihan and his wife Patrice of Auburn, many nieces and nephews and her close friends; Kim Doirion-Lee and Sue Tracey.

She was predeceased by her mother in 2007.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services will be held 1PM, Saturday, July 28, 2018 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation 12-1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Farmington Falls, Road, Farmington, Maine. If desired, contributions may be made in Kelly’s memory to Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, Maine, 04938.