Kendall Nile Heath (1931-2020)

PHILLIPS - Kendall Nile Heath, 89, passed away on November 28, 2020.

The fourth of six children, he was born on Jan. 10, 1931 in Phillips, the son of Clinton and Hattie (Nile) Heath. Kendall was predeceased by his siblings Florena Heath Badger, Aletha Heath Smith, Albert Heath, Edward Heath, and Conrad Heath, and his loving wife, Donna Wilcox Heath, whom he married on July 14, 1962; the two were married for 55 years.

After graduating from Phillips High School, Kendall proudly served in the United States Army. He worked primarily in the shoe industry, spending his early years with Farmington Shoe and J.L. Coombs, and then spent his later years with Dunham’s Lobster Pot. Kendall was a devoted Red Sox fan, visiting Fenway Park for the first time in the late 1940s. He enjoyed reading a great amount, walking, fishing, traveling, car rides with his dog, as well as playing cards and trivia during gatherings at his home each week.

Kendall was greatly admired by his family and friends and was a significant part of his son’s, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's lives.

Kendall is survived by his son, Kevin Clinton Heath; his grandchildren: Chad Kendall Heath and wife Laurie of Lamesa, TX, Craig Kevin Heath of Auburn, ME, Brandi Kae Heath of Tampa, FL, and Megan Anne Heath and husband Joshua Mango of Boulder, CO; his daughter-in-law and mother of his four grandchildren, Darlene Wilber Heath of Tampa, FL; and six great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

A lifelong resident of Phillips, Kendall leaves behind numerous, loving extended family members and friends, as well as his beloved pet dog and companion, Waldo.

Kendall will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Donations in his memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.