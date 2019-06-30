Kenneth Alan Brooks (1953-2019)

MARLBOROUGH - It is with the deepest of sorrow, we wish to announce the passing of Kenneth Alan Brooks, “Ken” to those who knew him.

He was a son, a brother, father, uncle, grandfather, friend and the “strong-man” of our family.

Ken was born in Marlborough Massachusetts on August 9th, 1953 and passed away tragically on June 21, 2019 at age 65.

He was the oldest and first-born son of Emil and Betty Brooks, who raised their family of eight, first in Hudson and then on Bigelow Street in Marlborough from the late 60’s to the early 1990’s. A large family, with a large presence in the Marlborough area.

Ken was not simply and an outdoorsman, but actually lived the part at every opportunity during most of his life. He was always happiest in the solitude amongst the trees and enjoyed his most peaceful moments while he was fishing.

He looked every part the outdoorsman, was a tall, burley, and loveable giant to those he loved, and a force to be reckoned with to those he didn't. His heart was equally large, and Ken would move mountains for those he cared deeply about, giving generously whenever he could.

He was skilled beyond the capabilities of most men. A builder and construction worker by trade, Ken earned his living making others happy with the results of his hard work. His other skills went largely unnoticed, but he was a gunsmith, engraver, artist, and wood carver. He manufactured jewelry boxes, carved canes and wood into intricate pieces.

Ken is preceded by his father, Emil Brooks who passed away in 2007. He will be missed and his memory kept alive by his mother, Betty Brooks 87, of Hudson Ma, and his seven siblings, Barbara (Dix), Michael, Jimmy, Danny, Doreen (Crehan), Glen and Chuck, his daughter, Brenda (Pino), his grandchildren; Jeremy, Cody, and Alexandria and the many nieces, nephews and cousins from the Marlborough/Hudson/Orleans, VT/ areas as well as his relatives in Texas, California and Germany.

Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington ME. www.wilesrc.com Ken wished for his arrangements to be private and in respecting that wish, the Brooks family would like to direct you all to share your memories and stories of Ken, and send them or your correspondence to: KennethBrooksMemorial@Gmail.com In lieu of flowers/gifts we see it only fitting that donations be made to Massachusetts Audubon Society Massachusetts Audubon Society, 12 Audubon Rd, Bremen, ME 04551