Kenneth C. Beedy (1954-2021)

AUGUSTA - Kenneth C. Beedy, 66, of Freeman, died early Sunday afternoon at the Alfond Center for Health following a brief illness.

He was born in Farmington, Nov. 4, 1954, a son of Donald Walter and Ethel Maxine (McIntosh) Beedy and attended Strong schools where he excelled in sports, especially football and had been actively recruited to play for Michigan. He chose his love of the Maine woods instead and spent his career working in the woods with his brother, Ronald "Ronk" Beedy, and later for Kelly Dexter and Regan Pingree. Kenny was an outdoorsman; loved hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, and spending time with his family having cook-outs and get-togethers. He will be remembered for his kind spirit, love of life, hosting Friday evening Happy Hours at his camp that he loved, and being the best pig-roaster around. He loved spending time with his daughter Holly, and son-in-law, Howard who both helped care for him in recent weeks at their home. Kenny will be missed by many and all are encouraged to share a random act of kindness in his memory.

He is survived by his daughter, Holly Brown and her husband, Howard of Waterville; siblings, Harold Beedy and his wife, Norma of Freeman, Ronald "Ronk" Beedy and his wife, Jean of Kingfield, and Sharon Boyce and her husband, Tom of Kingfield; many well-loved nieces and nephews; his former, wife, Michelle Beedy of Kingfield; He was predeceased by a brother, Peter "Pete" Beedy, January 2, 2008.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic there will be a private family visitation followed by a graveside service at Sunnyside Cemetery in Kingfield in the Spring. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends when current guidelines allow for all to be safe and will be announced. The family suggests that those who desire, consider sharing Ken's love of the outdoors, by sharing contributions in his memory to the University of Maine 4-H Camp, 17 Conservation School Road, Bryant Pond, ME 04219 to go towards Youth Hunter Safety Programs. The family kindly asks that memories be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com where a memorial video will be available as well as live-streaming of his spring graveside service. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.