Kenneth Edwin Bassett (1963-2017)

FARMINGTON – Kenneth Edwin Bassett, 53, of Farmington, passed away peacefully at his home in Farmington.

He was the beloved son of the late Henry and Kathleen (Coffin) Bassett, born on June 5, 1963 in North Tarrytown, NY.

He was educated in Briarcliff Manor, NY. Kenny worked in health care, helping the marginalized and disabled with care and compassion, always paying it forward. He is survived by his sisters Susan Bassett of Geneva, NY and Patricia Trapasso of Ossining, NY; his beloved nieces Lisa, Kristin and nephew James. A brother, Henry Evans Bassett, Jr. predeceased him. A funeral service will be held at a later date with interment to follow at Oakridge Cemetery, Dennis, Mass.

Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.