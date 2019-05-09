Kenneth Lawrence Thomas Sr. (1944-2019)

MADRID - Kenneth Lawrence Thomas Sr., 74, of Madrid, passed away on May 6, 2019, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born to Carroll and Vera (Gross) Thomas, in Madrid, on Sept. 22, 1944.

Ken graduated from Phillips High School, in the class of 1963. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1968, with 3 years of active duty and 2 years in the Reserves. He received an honorable discharge as a Sargeant E5 in 1968.

Ken worked at Kingfield Wood Products as a lathe mechanic for 36 years prior to retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, coin collecting, and woodworking.

Ken leaves behind; a loving wife of 33 years, Janet Hamblin-Thomas; children, Ken Jr., Larry, Katie, Tammy and Philip; grandchildren, Jodi, Jennifer, Janessa, Jacob, Crystal, Larry Jr., Matthew, Benjamin, Sabryna, Kristina, Kristopher, and Nolka; 19 great grandchildren; sister, Waneta Coolong; brother, Carroll Jr. (Sonny); mother in-law, Gerry Hamblin; and brother in-law, Lester Hamblin III. He was predeceased by his parents and grandparents.

The family would like to thank Edgewood Residential Care staff and residents, Beacon Hospice, Pastor Ryan Decker, and Lighthouse Christian Church members for your loving care, thoughts and generous hospitality.

Donations in Ken’s memory may be made to Edgewood Residential Activity Funds, Attn: Pam Sweetser, 221 Fairbanks Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A Graveside Service is planned for Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2 pm, at the Dunham Cemetery on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid, followed by snacks at Ken and Janet Thomas’ home at 30 Reeds Mill Rd in Madrid.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.