Kenneth R. Howes (1932 – 2017)

JAY – Kenneth R. Howes, 84, a resident of Jay, passed away early Tuesday morning, July 25th at his home.

He was born Sept. 5, 1932 in Farmington, the son of Earl Howes and Florence (Paine) Howes.

Ken was a 1951 graduate of Jay High School and graduated in 1952 from Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from November 18, 1952 to November 16, 1956 during the Korean War.

On July 4, 1959 in Jay, he married Mira Spiller of Jay. They recently celebrated the 58th anniversary.

Ken worked as an equipment operator and laborer for International Paper Company at both the Otis and Androscoggin Mills in Jay. Ken was a member of the International Paper Company Quarter Century Club and former member of the Jay Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family.

He is survived by his wife, Mira Howes of Jay, his daughter, Heidi Howes-Killip of Englewood, Florida, his son, David Howes and his wife Darlene of Jay, and four grandchildren, Bradley, Jason, Logan and Paris. Ken’s family would like to express their gratitude to their niece Brenda Peary and her husband Robert and to Dan Corcoran and his wife Ann, for all their love and support.

He was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Reginald Howes and Charles Williams, sister, Margaret Decker and his son-in-law, Daryl Killip.

Services will be held with full military honors 9AM on Friday, July 28th at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of “Kenneth R. Howes” to: Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, Maine 04938.