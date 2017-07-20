Kenneth R. Judkins (1920-2017)

CONNEAUT, Ohio - Sgt. Major (retired) United States Army, Kenneth R. Judkins, formerly of Winslow, passed away at the home of his daughter, Donna Judkins Workman, on Jan. 3, 2017, in Conneaut, Ohio.

He was born April 7, 1920 in Augusta, son of the late Harold C. and Gladys (Morin) Judkins. Kenneth was educated in the Augusta Schools and attended Cony High School. He obtained his GED in the Army, plus he received two years of college credits and educational certificates within the U.S. Army. He served 21 years in the U.S. Army, including 27 months in the South Pacific Theater in WWII. Post war, he served in in Europe in Germany and numerous U.S. Bases, retiring as a Command Sgt. Major in 1964. Throughout his years of service, he was supported by the love of his life, Barbara Olive (Sweet) Judkins, his wife of almost 70 years. They were married on June 30, 1943. She preceded him to eternity on Nov. 28, 2013.

He was business manager of Northern Lebanon School District, in Fredericksburg, Penn. for three years. He returned to Maine in October 1967 as an Assistant to Supt. of Schools of Union 52, retiring in 1982. He did odd jobs until he joined the Kennebec Sheriff’s Dept. in 1984, where he attained the rank of Lieutenant and was placed in charge of court security in Kennebec County. He worked there for 7 years, retiring from the department in 1991.

He served on the Winslow Town Council in 1982 and was chairman from 1987 - 88. He was an honorary member of Winslow Police Dept.; American Legion, member Veterans Foreign Wars, lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans; Kennebec County Sheriff’s Dept. and Maine Assoc. of Retirees. He moved to Conneaut, Ohio in 2012 to live with his daughter and family, along with Barbara, when she became too ill for him to take care of by himself.

Kenneth is survived by a sister Edith Brown, of Mesa, AZ.: daughters, Donna J (Sid) Workman, NP, Elizabeth (Matt) Barbour, a son, Harold "Chuck" Judkins (Martha). 9 grandchildren, Shawn (Stacey), Tyce (Rachel), Christopher, and Michael (Maura) Workman; Mark (Callie)Dennison, Christie Faith (Ryan)Hayward, Matthew (Nicki) Dennison; Craig Judkins and Antoinette Gagnon. He has 10 great-grandchildren: Josephine Workman, Allison (Todd) Thompson, Christian M. Workman, Macie Leigh Workman, Chloe Perkins, Olivia Perkins, Jaiden Dennison, Riley Hayward, Tyler Judkins and Rhoan pooler. He also has three great-great granddaughters: Jordan Perkins (Chloe) and Johannah Olive House(Josephine Workman) and Kingsley Elise Eaton.(Olivia Perkins).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, in 2013 and brother, Dana in 2016.

Kenneth attended Edgewood Christian Missionary Alliance Church regularly while living in Ohio with Donna. There will be a Celebration of Life memorial held there for him.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta. A reception will be held at the Fitzgerald-Cummings Post #2 American Legion, Capitol Street Extension in Augusta, following the service.

Any memorial donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.