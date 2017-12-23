Kenwood Hayden Beckler (1945-2017)

WILTON - Kenwood Hayden Beckler, 72, of Wilton, Maine passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.

He was born in Attleboro, MA on Nov. 29, 1945 a son of Frank H. and Winona (Houlihan) Beckler. He was raised in Livermore, ME and graduated from Livermore Falls High School. Ken served his country as a member of an Army tank crew during the Vietnam War, later becoming a member of the VFW Post 3335 in Jay. He was employed by International Paper (Verso) for over 40 years, retiring in 2007.

He and his wife, Marge, enjoyed traveling, attending county fairs and festivals, watching the antics of their cat, Teenie Mite, and simply spending time at home among their things. Ken had an amazing mechanical aptitude and used it in his hobbies, which included his work with the Western Maine Blacksmith’s Association and the Maine Antique Tractor Club. He always had a long list of projects and was constantly making plans for more. He and Marge shared a love of their church community at Calvary Hill Baptist Church as well as a deep compassion for animals. Ken had a strong drive to learn new things and continued taking classes throughout his entire life.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Marjorie Beckler; and his sister, Penelope Beckler.

Ken is survived by his son, Jason Beckler and his wife, Karen of Mount Vernon and a brother, Doug Beckler of Canton. He also leaves behind a grandson, Quinn Beckler, and 7 step-grandchildren: Eleanor, Paul, Kelsey, Burton, Ryan, Cameron, and Elizabeth; as well as three step-children: Marnie Burton and her husband, Craig of Andover, MA; Burt Palmer and his wife, Eleanor of Darien, CT; and Fred Palmer and his wife, Tricia of Cotuit, MA. He also leaves behind many dear friends, especially Pastor Barry Trask, Mary Lou Beckler, and all his wonderful neighbors on “The Hill”. Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held from Calvary Hill Baptist Church,Wilton on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. Donations in his memory may be made to either the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd, Farmington, ME 04938 or to Calvary Hill Baptist Church, 195 US Rt.2, Wilton, ME 04294, or the charity of one’s choice. Inurnment will be at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.