Kerry Dean Hebert (1955-2017)

STARKS - Kerry Dean Hebert, 61, of Starks, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Kerry was born on Dec. 5, 1955 in Starks, son of Carlton and Beula (Farrand) Hebert. He was educated in the local schools and later received a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from University of Maine at Orono. He married the love of his life, Jennie, on Aug. 11, 2001.

He was a licensed professional forester and he owned and operated Mt. Hunger Forestry in Starks. He logged his own wood lots. He served as chair of both the Starks Planning Board and Board of Assessors; was a former selectman and member of the Starks Fire Department; and was the Chair of Somerset County Soil and Water District. He was 2015 Starks' Citizen of the Year. Kerry devoted his life in service to his community.

Kerry was predeceased by both of his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife Jennifer (Zweig) Hebert, and by his two sons, Edward Zweig Hebert and Joshua Douglas Zweig Hebert. He was a devoted and tender husband and father, a constant source of strength and support, who always put Jennie and the boys first. When asked what words best described their father, the boys said there were not enough to do an adequate job.

He is also survived by his brother Errol Hebert and his wife SunJa of Portsmouth NH, his sisters, Vicki Stevens and her husband Alan of Starks, Pegeen McConnell and her husband Steve of Wiscasset and Shawna Kelly and her husband Hugh of Detroit.

Additionally, Kerry is survived by his mother- and father-in-law, John and Joan Zweig of Poestenkill NY; sister-in-law, Jessica Zweig and her husband Peter Wrenn of Poestenkill NY; sister-in-law, Janine Zweig and her husband Howie Corbin of Averill Park NY; life-long friend, Joe Hayden and his family of Starks; and many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Kerry was an incredible uncle, and enjoyed having his nieces and nephews to his home and shared the outdoors through fishing, hiking, canoeing, and other fun.

Kerry’s contributions to his family, friends, and town cannot be replaced. He was a blessing in the lives of all who knew him. He had a great depth of knowledge in many areas and a quick wit. He was always there to help in any way people needed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kerry's name to Starks Enrichment and Education Society (SEEdS), 57 Anson Road, Starks, Maine 04911, or to a charity of your own choice.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Starks Community Center, 57 Anson Road Starks, Maine, officiated by Rev. Mark Tanner. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Madison.

To send an online condolence to Kerry's family, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.