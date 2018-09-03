Kevin B. Newell (1952-2018)

LIVERMORE FALLS - Kevin B. Newell, age 67, of Lunenburg, MA formerly of Livermore Falls, ME passed away peacefully in his home on September 1, 2018 supported his by family. Kevin was born February 19, 1952 to the late Walter and Blanche (Benedetto) Newell and grew up in Livermore Falls, ME with a brother Brian Newell and 2 sisters Debbie Lidstone and Cathy Nichols.

Kevin graduated from Livermore Falls High school in 1970. Kevin met the love of his life, Joan, in 1970 and they were married Oct 21, 1972. Kevin was a loving husband, father and grandfather who worked very hard to support his family. Kevin worked the last 40 years as a machinist in the plastic mold industry most recently with BWAY Corp, Plastican Inc, and Mar Lee Molds of Leominster. He enjoyed spending time with all of his grandkids. Kevin would routinely walk through the neighborhood on a daily basis. Not everyone knew his name but everyone that has met him will always remember his trademark black fedora hat with the peacock feather in it. Kevin had a friendly, open, warming personality that he could engage anyone, especially a stranger waiting next to him, in a conversation that you would swear they have known each other for years.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joan (Worrall) Newell; 3 children: Anthony Newell and his Wife Cynthia of Lunenburg, MA Erika Newell of Lunenburg, MA Keith Newell and his wife Jessica of Middleboro, MA; 1 Brother Brian Newell of Fayette, ME; 4 Grandsons Dylan, Nicolas, Michael, and Alexander; 1 Granddaughter Cheyenne. He was predeceased by his 2 sisters: Deborah Lidstone (2000) and Cathy Nichols (2015).

Kevin’s family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 5 to 8pm on Tuesday September 4th at Wright-Roy Funeral Home, 109 West St Leominster, MA. Funeral Mass will be held at 10am Holy Family of Nazareth Parish 750 Union Street Leominster, MA.