FARMINGTON — Kevin E. Hand, 74, of Farmington left this Earth to join his Aunt Annie on June 19, 2017.

Kevin was born in Mexico and dearly loved by his aunt, Annie Hand. Through the years, they visited regularly and enjoyed hours of music and food. Greg and Donna Trundy were Kevin’s second family and became lifelong friends.

Kevin worked at the Hope Association for several years and more recently at Work First until his retirement this year. The Oliver House had been his home for the past 13 years, building a new family and community that he loved and thrived within.

Country music, hymns and ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll generated smiles, sing-along and a few whoopees! Attending religious services provided great comfort to Kevin throughout his entire life. Always game for an outing, he was especially delighted if it involved McDonald’s or Dunkin’ Donuts. He had a special place in his heart for the staff at Oliver House, particularly Lynn, Sarah, Alexis, Elizabeth and Jane.

