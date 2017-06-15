Kevin P. Morrissey (1937-2017)

WINSLOW - Kevin P. Morrissey passed on to his reward due to a long struggle with COPD and cancer.

He was born in Beverly, Mass. on Oct. 22, 1937. The 11th child of 12, born to Raymond and Louise (Boudrot) Morrissey, He was raised in Danvers, Mass. and attended Danvers Schools. He worked as a machinist most of his life, on jet engine components.

In 1982, he married his soulmate, Norma Cote. They moved to Maine in 1988. He worked as a Handyman for The Elderly in Franklin and upper Oxford Counties for Senior’s Plus until his retirement in 2003. He always claimed that serving the elderly was his greatest reward in all his working years. With his beloved wife, Norma, he moved from Livermore Falls to Winslow in 2006 and enjoyed decorating the home for special holidays. Halloween and Christmas were his favorites.

He was a member of Asylum Lodge #133 A.F. & A. M. In Leeds. He was an avid golfer and played his first round of golf as a caddy in 1947. In August of 2015, he realized his “dream come true” by playing the course he caddied at 60 years ago. In his last years, he really enjoyed playing in the “Gangbusters” League at J. W. Parks Golf Club in Pittsfield, Maine.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Norma of Winslow; 4 children, Kim Morrissey and husband Peter Bourgoine of Gulfport, Florida, Kelly Morrissey and life partner Francois Gossieaux of Andover, Massachusetts, David of Georgetown, Massachusetts, Brooke Newcomb and husband Wayne of Topsfield, Massachusetts; 3 grandchildren, Nicholas Luoma of Vermont, Alexander Luoma of New Hampshire, Brenden Amnott of Massachusetts; new great grandchild, Harley; a sister, Barbara Hines of Florida; 2 brothers Robert and wife Claire of Florida, Neil and wife Nancy of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Judy Cote of Blufton, South Carolina, Celia Morrissey of Massachusetts; a very special friends, Charles Barker of Leeds; John & Karen Bilodeau of Winslow and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 6 brothers, Martin, Richard, Stanley, Paul, David, and James Morrissey; 2 sisters, Joan Enos and Virginia Brooks; a very special brother-in-law, Howard Brooks who was always there in times of need.

A celebration of life will be held 12 noon, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Asylum Masonic Lodge #133 A.F. and A.M. in Leeds on Route 219.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Kevin's memory to the ME General Hospice , Waterville.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.