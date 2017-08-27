Kevin Stanley (1953-2017)

WELD – Kevin Stanley, 64, of Weld, died late Thursday evening at his home surrounded by his loving wife and three children. He was born in Farmington, June 12, 1953, son of Kenneth and Joyce Dube Wing. He was a graduate of Dirigo High School and a dedicated employee of Timberlands, Highland Lumber, and Irving Forest Products in Dixfield for over 30 years.

Kevin enjoyed spending time with his wife working in the garden, sitting by their brook, taking motorcycle trips on his Harley, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He loved Christmas and was known to play “Santa” for numerous children in the community over the years. His two dogs Harley and Sara were always by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Virgin) Stanley of Weld, whom he married on Sept. 7, 2013; his children, Anthony of Woodstown, NJ, Cameron of Essington, PA, and Stephany Jacques and her husband, Corey of Peru; grandchildren, Sophia and Spencer Jacques, both of Peru; a step-granddaughter, Jade Kubic of Mexico; siblings, Gail Eastman and husband, Thaine of Sumner, Darlene Freudenburg of Sydney, Brenda Bragg and husband, David of Sumner, Jody Hadley of VA, Sally LaFleur and husband, David of Hartford, Susan Wallace and husband, Tim of Sumner, Kimberly Robbins and husband, Jerry of Canton, Wendy Wing of Livermore, Daniel Wing and wife, Evelyn of Albemarle, NC, Colin Wing and companion, Rita Matimas of Goodrich, TX, and Jamie Wing of Oakland, CA; He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Joyce Wing, and infant daughter Arica Stanley.

Condolences and tributes as well as a memorial video may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 42 Weld Street, Dixfield. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Weld. Following services, all are invited to a reception at the Swasey-Torrey American Legion Post, Main Street, Dixfield.