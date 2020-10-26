Kim Owen White (1957-2020)

STRONG - Kim Owen White, 63, passed away on Oct. 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on Oct. 23, 1957 the son of Gordon and Nathalie (Raymond) White.

He worked for Strong wood products making wooden applicator sticks. When he was not working, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, tinkering on small engines, and riding the back roads of Mt. Blue pond road.

Kim was a very proud father to his four children and an even prouder grandfather to his 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Kim is predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his four children Becky White, Heather Mitchell, Jessica Mailloux, and Joshua White. Also, by his 4 siblings Terrie White, Pam Shaw, Marshall White, and Denis White. Eleven grandchildren Luis, Chantel, Makala, Maya, Nevaeh, Dulcie, Candence, Shelby, Emmett, Citilee, Landen. One Great grandchild Luis Jr.

