Kimberly (Kim) Sue Dobbie (1969-2018)

LEWISTON - Kimberly (Kim) Sue Dobbie died on July 15, 2018 from injuries sustained in a homicide in Lewiston. She was 48 years old.

Kim is survived by her 11-year-old twin sons, Cole and Dylan, by her mother, Sue Dobbie of Ayer, formerly of Harvard, Mass.; and by her brother Christopher of Baltimore, Maryland. She is also survived by her uncle Robert Patterson-East Lyme, Connecticut, and cousins Aimee Patterson Pasarella-Lakeland, Fla., Rob Patterson-Old Lyme, Conn., Leona Thomas-Philadelphia, Pa. and Heather Sagan-Monson, Mass.

Kim was born October 17, 1969. She graduated from the Bromfield School in Harvard and from Lesley College Threshold Program in Cambridge with a certificate in Early Childhood Education. After graduation, Kim worked with Allston-Brighton Head Start as an Assistant Teacher for several years before returning to Harvard to raise her children. Two years ago, she and her children relocated to Farmington, Maine.

People who knew Kim loved her for her kind and gentle spirit. She had a ready smile and a quick wit, and she befriended everyone she met. Kim loved the beach, and Christmas was her favorite season. Her twin sons were her greatest joy.

A celebration of Kim’s life is scheduled for 1 pm on Saturday, August 18th at First Parish, 20 Lexington Road, Concord, Mass. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to support her twin sons, may be made to The Dobbie Children Benevolent Fund, DCU, 207 Constitution Ave., Littleton, MA 01460.

Her family greatly appreciates the kindness of everyone who has offered support at this time.

