Kirby Allen Robbins (1956-2020)

CLINTON - Kirby Allen Robbins, 63, passed away April 25, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta. He was born June 21, 1956 in Fort Kent, the son of William Robbins and Rose (Hughes) Tozier.

He attended Lawrence High School. On Sept. 22, 2002, he married Roseanne Vigue in Clinton. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy until his honorable discharge. He enjoyed music, singing, going to the lake, swimming, reading, and going to lawn sales.

He is survived by his wife, Roseanne (Vigue) Robbins of Clinton; 2 daughters, Ashlee Robbins and partner Adam Chabot of Hartland VT, Faith Robbins of Clinton; step son, Donald Thibodeau and wife Stephanie of DeBary FL; 4 sisters, Wendy Lamothe and husband Gerry of Belchertown MA, Eleanor Warren and husband Bob of Waterville, Lynn Sabine and husband Steve of Lewiston, Vanessa Raymond and husband Danl of Webster Plantation, Lori Tozier of Benton; 3 brothers, Clinton Robbins and wife Donna of Topsham, William Robbins and wife Sonja of Clinton, Wesley Robbins and wife Kelli of Canaan; step-brother, Donald Tozier and partner Noel of Fairfield; step-sister, Mary Penney of Burnham; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by father, William Robbins and mother, Rose (Hughes) Tozier.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family wishing may make donations in Kirby’s memory to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.