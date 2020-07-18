Koren Lee Osborne Velez (1952-2020)

SCARBOROUGH - Koren Lee Osborne Velez, 68, daughter of Frank O. and Alice May (Tracy) Osborne went home to our Lord, Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020 at the Maine Veteran's Home in Scarborough where she had been residing for the past few months.

She was born April 14, 1952, in Farmington, the 9th daughter of Frank and Alice, and their 11th child. She grew up on their dairy farm with her 12 siblings and was a wonderful sister.

She attended Farmington schools and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in June of 1970. She worked at a variety of jobs in the Farmington area until she joined the Navy, retiring after 20 years of service. She then returned to raise her two children, Michele and Jason. Koren continued to work odd jobs in the area until she again retired.

Koren greatly enjoyed horses and riding with her nieces in her younger days. Later in life, she greatly enjoyed her 5 grandchildren, and her great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by her parents; her two older sisters, Helen P. Osborne and Lib Moulton; and her younger brother, Oliver O. Osborne. She is survived by her children, Michele of Jay and Jason of Farmington; 5 grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings, Francena Grant of VA, Elanor Jackson of West Farmington, Frank W. Osborne of Industry, Elsie Phillips of New Sharon, Margaret James of Farmington, Rachel Chick of Industry, Josephine Boutilier of Acton, William Osborne of Farmington, and Cheryl Barkow of Farmington; 34 nieces and nephews who she enjoyed very much; and too many great nieces and nephews to count.

A reception in honor of her life will be held at the home of her younger sister, Cheryl Barkow, 271 Osborne Road, Farmington on Sunday July 26 at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be in the family cemetery on Horn Hill in Farmington beside her younger brother, Ollie. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be considered to the Maine Veteran's Home, 290 US-1, Scarborough, ME 04074 in her memory. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care is being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.