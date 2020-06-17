Kurt Wayne Sherwood (1961-2020)

PITTSTON - Kurt Wayne Sherwood, 59, passed away June 10, 2020 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. He was born June 2, 1961 in Lincoln, the son of Carroll McLaughlin and June Sherwood.

He graduated from Schenck High School in East Millinocket in 1979 and joined the US Army. He spent time in Germany during non-war time as a heavy equipment operator until his discharge.

On August 1, 1987, he married Lisa Lee Mattson in Kittery Point. He was employed through the city of Augusta schools, Monmouth, RSU 2, Motivational Services and Spurwink. He loved the kids and staff he worked with at the schools and Spurwink, the folks he worked with through Motivation Services, fishing, camping, sitting by the fire, boating, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, mowing the lawn, snow blowing, outdoor activities and time with friends, family and friends that became family. Kurt loved his Red Sox and Denver Broncos (until they took a knee during the National Anthem).

Kurt is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lisa Lee (Mattson) Sherwood of Pittston; children, Ramona, Miranda, Steven, Erica, Kurt II, Adam, Jessica; Siblings Steve Sherwood and wife Audrey of Medway, Ansel McLaughlin and partner Colleen of Medway, Wayne McLaughlin and wife Rhonda of Anson, Chris McLaughlin and partner Marilyn of Skowhegan; many grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins; fur children, Kilo, Bandit, several cats and his best bud, Little Bear, his tiny dancer. He was predeceased by fur baby, Chyna; siblings, Robin Cobb, Karl McLaughlin; fur children, Kiwi, Tucker Marie, Goldberg.

Special thanks to the medical staff through Dana-Farber, Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Alfond Center for Cancer Care, and Maine General Medical Center along with Ruth Mattson of Clinton and June Rahall of Nothboro, MA for all the help and support for Lisa and Kurt during his illness.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Kurt’s memory to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill, Island, Suite 300, Topsham, Maine 04086-1240 or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or a local animal shelter of choice.