Kyle James Walton (1945-2018)

INDUSTRY - Kyle James Walton, 73, of Industry passed away on April 6, 2018 at his home.

He was born March 3, 1945 in Brockton, Mass. the son of Percy and Pheobe (Mitchell) Walton. Kyle loved bowling and helping new people learn how to bowl. He also enjoyed gardening in the summer, playing cribbage, and fishing with is son. He was active in his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Kyle was a long time trucker of the road retiring in November 2003 due to illness.

Kyle is survived by his wife B. Cathy Walton ("I love and miss you my Teddy Bear"); son Sheldon J. Walton of Auburn; and two granddaughters. He was predeceased by his daughter Sheila; and stepson Randy.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.

Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com