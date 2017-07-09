Lance Otis Allen (1977-2017)

STRONG - Lance Otis Allen, 40, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Strong on July 5, 2017.

He blessed the world with his arrival on March 9, 1977. He attended Strong Elementary School and was a 1995 graduate of Mt. Abram High School.

Lance was a gentle soul, with a heart as large as his appetite for life. He will be remembered for his culinary skills, his love for children, his magnetic blue eyes, and his free spirit. He was a gifted artist who expressed his love for wildlife and the great outdoors through photography and woodworking, and who graciously shared the skills that he cultivated with other aspiring artists. In recent years, he kindled a special friendship with Deborah Asper of Rome, Italy. His love of travel and foreign cultures led him on a series of intercontinental trips to visit Deborah and her two sons. While there, Lance gained an appreciation for Italian cuisine and, of course their native coffee.

Lance is survived by; his mother, Rachel Bates Haggan; his sisters, Patti Gordon, Carol DiBacco and husband Ralph, June Allen and husband Rick; his brother, Bert Allen; his nieces, Sabrina Ellis and husband Brian, and Erica Rollins; his nephews, Ryan Allen, Derick Allen, and Gabriel DiBacco; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lance was predeceased by his father, John Allen.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends ... no doubt.

Donations in Lance’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Village Cemetery in Strong.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.