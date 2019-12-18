Larry Berton Makinen (1943-2019)

FARMINGTON - Larry Berton Makinen, 76, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, surrounded by family.

He was born on Aug. 17, 1943 in Farmington, the son of Berton and Maxine Makinen.

He attended Phillips High School. On May 4, 1961, Larry married Sarah Timberlake in Wilton. Larry owned and operated F.L. Butler Oil Company for many years, he also worked at E.L. Vining, Farmington Shoe, Bass Shoe, Basil Rowe’s garage, and Oscar Turner’s hen houses where he met his wife. He was a member of the Phillips Methodist Church and the Meadow Lanes Bowling League. Larry enjoyed fishing, metal detecting, camping, snowmobiling, scratch tickets, horseshoes, playing cards and bowling.

Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sarah Makinen of Farmington; his two daughters, Lois Bubier and husband Jon of Farmington and Suzy Makinen of New Sharon; his son, Barry Makinen and wife Holly of West Farmington; ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and his sister, Priscilla Smith of Berekley, West Virginia.

He was predeceased by his father, Berton Makinen and wife Agnes, and his mother Maxine Robinson and husband Richard.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME. Private graveside services will be held in the spring of 2020.