Larry E. Beaulieu, Sr. (1938-2017)

LIVERMORE – Larry E Beaulieu, Sr., 79, passed away, Thursday, July 20, at his home on Maple Lane in Livermore with his wife by his side.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1938 in Livermore Falls, the son of Edward and Madolyn Beaulieu.

He attended school in Jay and Livermore Falls. He enlisted in the United States Navy serving from 1957 to 1963. He married his loving wife of 35 years, Brenda Chicoine, on Jan. 23, 1982. They made their home on Maple Lane in Livermore where Larry tended to his huge garden and his small grove of fruit trees. He loved working in his garden and cooking and canning but most of all he loved giving away fruits and vegetables from his yard. He worked for LaBrecque Dairy and enjoyed getting up at the crack of dawn to deliver milk. He went on to work at the Otis and Androscoggin Mills, retiring in 1997 due to illness. Larry also worked in real estate and had his own agency for awhile. He was a member of the International Paper Quarter Century club, the VFW, and the Amvets. He was a great outdoorsman with a passion for trapping, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda of Livermore. His sons Larry Beaulieu, Jr of Nederland, Texas and Neil Beaulieu of Jefferson, New Hampshire; his daughters, Mary and Wayne Dube of Livermore Falls and Sharon and Steve McCourt of Jay. His stepchildren, Lisa and Rodney Guptill of Turner, Robert and Bethany Storer of Chesterville, Amy and John Korhonen of Jay, and Jennifer and Chris Damon of Farmington. His brother, John and Louise Beaulieu of Iron Mountain, Michigan and his sister Charie and Harlan Barker of Norway, Maine. Twenty grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Larry was predeceased by his parents, a son Wayne Beaulieu, brothers Brent and Neil Beaulieu and sister Linda Wiley.

The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their gentle loving care of Larry over the past few months. Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Livermore Falls. The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Larry’s memory to Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.