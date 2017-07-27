FARMINGTON - Larry Lee Buckman, 68, of Farmington, died peacefully at home on July 19, 2017.

He was born in Rumford to Edward and Maude Buckman. He was educated in Jay schools before joining Kilmer Job Corps, followed by service in the US Army in May of 1968. He was honorably discharged in May of 1974. Larry was proud he served and received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal & Bronze Star, Vietnam Campain Ribbon and Sharpshooter Badge.

Returning to Maine he worked at Bates Mill in Augusta and later the Carleton Woolen Mills in Winthrop. He worked many years for the Farmington Cemetery before his retirement.

He was a hard worker and devoted to his family. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and wrestling. He enjoyed fishing, going to the movies and visiting friends and family.

He is survived by two sons, Matt and Dan Buckman, a step daughter, Elizabeth Bryant; numerous siblings, grandchildren, family and friends. He will be missed.

A Celebration Of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com