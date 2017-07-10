Larry O. McAuley (1949-2017)

MIAMI, Fla. – Larry O. McAuley, died July 2, 2017 in Florida.

He was born in Farmington, April 24, 1949, a son of Odlin and Beverly (Adams) McAuley and was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School.

He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, where he served as a MP. He was a member of the IBEW for over 25 years and was a lifetime member of the Elks. He was an arborist, owning his own business, and was a Journeyman Lineman, having worked for numerous companies across the country. He was a great friend to all who knew him.

He retired to Florida to be closer to family and friends and enjoyed feeding the horses and watching the sunsets.

He is survived by his mother, Beverly McDaniel; daughter, Kim McAuley-Serber; son, Scott McAuley; sister, Druscilla McAuley; brother, Jordie McDaniel; grandchildren, Alexandra and Benjamin McAuley and Addison and Lilah Serber; a niece and several nephews.

He was predeceased by his fathers, Odlin McAuley and Norwood McDaniel; and a sister, June Pelletier.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 11 am with Rev. Eva Thompson, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow the services at Waters Hill Cemetery, Livermore.