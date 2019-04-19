Larry ‘Sonny’ Wentworth (1948-2019)

CANAAN - Larry “Sonny” Wentworth, 70, passed away unexpectedly April 16, 2019 at his home in Canaan after a long and courageous hard-fought battle with COPD.

He was born July 2, 1948 in Hartland, the son of Wallace and Elizabeth (Day) Wentworth.

He attended schools in Hartland and completed his GED at Skowhegan Area High School after his military service. On June 2, 1973 he married Rachel Edell in Skowhegan. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970 during the Vietnam War. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal for heroism, presented to him on October 26, 1968. He was honorably discharged in 1970.

Larry had various jobs through the years including Lucas Tree, mechanic at AW Chaffee and hand sewing shoes. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering with a self-taught ability to fix anything, driving the back roads, drinking a few cold ones, had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and joke around.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rachel (Edell) Wentworth; daughter, Amy Dwyer and fiancé Chris Corson; 2 sisters, Charlene Babnaw and Gloria Pease; brother-in-law, David Edell and partner Sandra Rock; granddaughter, Cheyenne Sirois; nieces and nephews, Richard, Crystal, Wanda, Mike, Raymond, Jason, Nicole, Jessica, Holli, Travis, and Darcy. He was predeceased by his parents, Wallace and Betty (Day) Wentworth; brothers, Preston and Gary Wentworth; sister, Joyce Landry; sister-in-law, Rhonda Wentworth; brother-in-law, Mike Babnaw; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edison and Frances Edell.

The family would like to thank Togus VA for their years of compassionate care. Rachel would like to extend a special thank you to Larry’s sister, Charlene, his nephew Mike and granddaughter, Cheyenne for all their extra help and support.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service (Adams Chapel), 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan with Reverend Mark Tanner officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Canaan. After the graveside service, there will be a Time To Reflect at the Carrabassett Masonic Lodge 21, Oak Pond Road.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Larry’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976 as Larry loved animals.