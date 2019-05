OAKLAND - Laura F. Stevens, 94, passed away February 26, 2019 in Waterville. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery Chapel, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta. Arrangements by Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.

