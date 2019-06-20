Laura Louise S. Hammond (1937-2019)

WILTON - Laura Louise S. Hammond, 82, passed away at her home in Wilton on June 18, 2019 in the company of her family.

She was born on March 8, 1937 in Farmington to Hollis and Celia (Ward) Smith. Laura was a graduate of Wilton Academy and continued her education receiving an Associate’s Degree. In addition to being a devoted homemaker, she was employed at GH Bass as a hand stitcher and office assistant. She was also the choir director at the East Dixfield Baptist church, she loved to share her beautiful voice. Laura enjoyed cooking and baking sweets for her family, especially on Christmas.

She is survived by her three daughters, Tammi Becker and her husband, John, of Leeds; Cindy Savage, and her husband, Jake, of East Dixfield and Barbara Woodard and her husband, Lee, of Berlin Heights, Maryland. Each daughter blessed her with two grandchildren: Michael and Heather-Lynn, Shawn and Sarah, Kari-Lynn and Kristopher. She also enjoyed the company of ten great-grandchildren: Alannah, Josiah, Emma, Ryan, Levi, Hailey Jo, Keith, Chase, Harrison, and Kendrick. Lastly, Laura is survived by her brothers, Calvin and Leslie Smith and their wives Joyce and Judy of East Dixfield. She was predeceased by her husband Errol Hammond who passed away on Oct. 9, 2017.

Special thanks to Dr. Rice and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for the care she received.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, Rt. 2, Wilton on Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m. followed by a comfort reception, hosted by the church hospitality committee. Private family memorial graveside services will be held at 5 p.m. at the East Dixfield cemetery. Remembrance gifts may be given in Laura’s memory to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave, Lewiston, ME 04240. Cremation and memorial graveside services are in the care of Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington ME.

You are invited to share condolences and tributes on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.