Laura M. Jamison (1924-2017)

RUMFORD - Laura M. Jamison, age 92, of 103rd Street, Dixfield, peacefully passed into the arms of her Savior on July 10, 2017 at the Rumford Hospital surrounded by family, friends and the wonderful staff.

Laura was born on Dec. 24, 1924 in Bridgewater, the daughter of Glenwood E. Dow and Faye Terrell. She grew up on a farm preferring household duties to farm chores. Laura often remarked, “I never minded doing dishes.” She did think the work horses were beautiful because her father often braided their tails and manes, but Laura was afraid of the them and the cows because they were so big! In the winter Laura and her brother Larry would often ski to the one-room elementary school in Bridgewater; but if the weather was too cold her father would put a hot stone in the bottom of the pung to warm their feet and they would sleigh to school. After eighth grade, Laura moved in with an aunt to attend High School in Mexico. Laura was a member of the 1942 graduating class where the central theme of the commencement program was “Freedom—The Last Best Hope.” The poem accompanying her photograph states: “She is a winsome wee thing. She is a handsome wee thing. She is a bonnie wee thing.”

She married her life-long love, Ralph E. Jamison on Aug. 24, 1944. Since Laura was a “wee thing” (5'1'') and he was a Jamison (6'4'') she referred to them as a couple as “Mutt and Jeff.” Ralph proposed on April Fool’s Day, and he wasn’t fooling! The gift of gas ration cards from family allowed her and Ralph to take a honeymoon trip to “The County” during wartime. They celebrated 57 years of marriage before his death in 2001.

She worked as a dental assistant until the time of her marriage, then Laura ran a switchboard from her apartment in Brooks. Laura also had an ID button from Berst-Forster in Dixfield with the employee number 1193. So, at one point in time she worked for the Diamond Match Company. During the busy years of raising her family, she cleaned several homes in the Rumford area to supplement the family income. Laura also used to clean the Dixfield Post Office and one of her duties was to raise the flag which earned her the title in the family as “Mama Flag Raiser.” In retirement years, Lolly, as Ralph called her, was the proprietor of “Lolly’s Bed & Breakfast” which she ran from their home on Main Street in Dixfield.

Her relationship with God was her source of strength and comfort. Laura was a mighty prayer warrior and read her Bible faithfully. The grandkids often referred to Laura as “Little Moses.” Her favorite hymn was “Make Me a Blessing” and her favorite verse was 2 Peter 3:9 “The Lord is not slow in keeping His promise, as some understand slowness. He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.” Laura did not think she was anyone special, but those who knew her believe she leaves a tremendous heritage of family values and faith.

Laura was a member of Mexico Baptist Church for many years where she taught Vacation Bible School, supported the Child Evangelism Fellowship ministry and was a leader in the Pilgrim Girls Program. Most recently, Laura was a member of the loving group of believers at Peru Baptist Church. She was also a former member of the Mexico Mother’s Club.

Laura loved visits, calls and cards. She saved nearly every card ever sent to her. Laura was also a great cook. Her family enjoyed homemade donuts, bread, rolls and Saturday night baked beans. Laura’s apple pies were out of this world as well as her zucchini relish. Cooking for others was Laura’s personal ministry. She regularly joined a group of ladies for tea. She had a great wit and loved to laugh. Despite life’s hard knocks, Laura was always positive.

Surviving her are four children and their spouses, John and Christine Jamison of Port Hadlock , WA, Donna and Stanton Elliott of Ocala, FL, Candace and Steven Levesque of Lowell, MA and Norman and Linda Jamison of Carthage, ME; eight granddaughters, Tawnya, Tiffini, Chelsea, Charlyn, Rachel, Erin, Erica and Carrie, and seven great-grandchildren; Dusty, Ashton, Serena, Kendrick, Sebastian, Oscar and Neila; her sister Rowena Nickless of Lewiston, ME; nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Pat Hunt.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Ralph E. Jamison and two brothers, Llewellyn Dow and Lawrence Dow.

The family would like to thank her caregiver and friend, Donna Richards; all the tenants of Dixfield Square Apartments who looked in on her daily, especially Karen; Dr. Stephanie Sinclair, Dr. Anne Johnson, Dr. James Flannery, the Rumford Hospital Emergency Room and ICU providers, especially the nurses Katie and Deb; and the Androscoggin Home Health & Hospice.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to call Friday, July 14, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 42 Weld St., Dixfield. Funeral services will be held from the Center Saturday morning at 10 a.m., with Pastor Shepherd Swain officiating. Burial will be at Farrington-Morton Cemetery. Following services, all are welcome to attend a reception at the Peru Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please give to the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Western Maine, 322 Haines Corner Road, Livermore Falls, ME 04254. Or, you can give to the Camp Berea Fund Scholarship Memorial Fund in the name of Ralph E. Jamison, PO Box 619, North Turner, ME 04266.