The Family of Laura Walker Toothaker, of Phillips, would like to thank those people who helped care for her during her illness., beginning with the healthcare team at Franklin Memorial Hospital: The Emergency Department and the nurses and support staff on the third floor as well as the discharge planners who helped in transitioning her to the Sandy River Nursing Care Center where she also received excellent care.

We will remain forever grateful for the professional care and support provided by the nursing staff and end-of-life care providers from Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice who honored our mother’s wishes and helped us offer her compassionate care and comfort, and in so doing, offered the same to us.

Our sincere gratitude and thanks~

“Her boys”

Dana, David and Richard Toothaker