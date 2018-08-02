Laurie J. (McCorrison) Bushey (1953-2018)

WATERVILLE - Laurie J. (McCorrison) Bushey, 64, passed away July 27, 2018 at MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 26, 1953 in Waterville, the daughter of Glendon P. and Shirley M. (Powell) McCorrison.

She was educated in the schools of Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School in 1971, then continued her education at the University of Maine Farmington, graduating in 1974 with a Bachelor’s Degree. On July 8, 1995, she married Ralph Bushey in Waterville.

Laurie’s teaching career spanned 44 years. She started teaching 5th grade in 1974/75. Besides being a 5th grade teacher, Laurie held the positions of Grade 5 Team Leader, Homework Club teacher, Curriculum/Assessment Leader of Social Studies, Curriculum Leader for Science and Team Leader for English Language Arts and Math. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 5 Auxiliary. She loved to crochet and has made many things for many friends, and watching movies every Sunday with sister, Beth. Her big interest was her “kids,” 44 years of them.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Ralph Bushey of Waterville; sister, Beth Taylor and husband Lawrence of China Village; step-daughter, Vickie Jamison and husband Paul of Taft, Texas. A big hug to special friends, Judy and Lenore for all the help they have been to Ralph and myself and a big thank you to neighbors, Mary and Lauren for their help.

A graveside service will be held August 8, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Maplewood Cemetery, Maple Street, Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Laurie’s memory to the Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.