Laurilyn W. Sabin (1955 – 2017)

WILTON — Laurilyn Welch Sabin, 61, of Wilton, died peacefully in her home Tuesday, Oct. 31. She was found sitting in her chair, previously enjoying a drink and a cigarette. Although she liked to call herself the wicked stepmother, I assure you she sees the humor in hearing us say, “Of course that witch died on Halloween!”

Laurie was born Dec. 22, 1955, in Farmington to Percy “Maynard” Welch Sr. and Vivian (Cochran) Welch. Laurie lived a life of adventure! She grew up on Severy Hill in Dixfield, in early adulthood moving to New Jersey as a military spouse, next to Wisconsin to buy and operate a marina, then back to Maine to work at Sunday River Ski Resort. She was a Mary Kay consultant for a time and looked stunning when she was all dolled up and traveling to Dallas to meet Mary Kay herself. She also moved to Florida to own and operate a sea rescue business. She loved boats and fishing. She loved to sing while on the boat fishing (she said it calls in the fish). She was 18 when she became a mom, so in a way she grew up with her kids. One of the advantages was that she could be a very playful mom; she loved water skiing on Rangeley Lake with her kids when they spent the summers there. She had a pool installed and she and the kids spent several summers wearing scuba gear while cleaning the pool together. She always made them believe that they could do anything they wanted to do.

When she moved back to Maine, she attended the University of Maine at Farmington and graduated from college with a four-year degree in business. She met Harvey during her time at UMF, and they decided to build their “love shack” in Wilton. Harvey made her so happy and he loved her childlike spirit. They enjoyed time together traveling to Atlantis in the Bahamas, Jamaica and Alaska. She was passionate about building “bomb-fires” with the grandchildren and having friends and family over for a drink. She was active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 3335, AMVETS Post 33 and the American Legion George Bunton Post. She never recovered from Harvey’s death in 2011 and looked forward to joining him. May they now rest peacefully together.

Laurilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Maynard and Vivian Welch; her husband, Harvey Sabin; and her friend, Sandy Mae. She is survived by her five brothers, Skip, Carlton, Benjamin, Edward and Donnie Welch. She is also survived by a daughter, Bernadette (Mills) Luncsford, who gave her five grandchildren: Michelle, Allen, Darby, Camille and Emelline; and her son, Waman Mills, who gave her two grandsons: Tresdon and Jagar; a stepdaughter, Amanda Berry; and a stepson, Jon Downing, who gave her two grandchildren: Emma and Evan. She was also survived by the following people whom she loved like sisters: Christine Burnham, Kathryn Richard, Simone Welch, Rie Welch, Vickie Ayer, and Steve and Christine Sabin. Sorry, Mom, the obituary you wrote over 20 years ago in your death and dying class, that you asked me to use, was completely outdated. I made an Executive Decision, plus I couldn’t find the disk, plus no computer uses those disks anymore … We love you, anyway.

