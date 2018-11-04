Lawrence Aubrey Drake (1942-2018)

BENTON - Lawrence Aubrey Drake, 76, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 29, 2018. He was born on April 28, 1942 in Fort Kent. Joining him on that day was his wonderful twin sister, Leila.

Lawrence was one of 20 children born to Stanley E. and Eunice (Hatt) Drake. He graduated from Fort Kent Community High School and then attended New Brunswick Bible Institute, Victoria, NB, where he met his loving wife of 55 years, Sharon (Manson) Drake.

Jobs were scarce in the early 60s, but, he managed to get employment at W.T. Grant in Connecticut, selling and installing above ground pools. He later sold life insurance. Back in Maine, he worked at Maine Central Railroad as a blacksmith’s helper. When the RR cut his job, he went to work doing deliveries for Little Debbie and Arnold Bread. He also made appliance deliveries for Sears. Upon retirement, he had more time to devote to church ministries at Clinton Baptist Church. Lawrence loved his church family, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, ushering, and always helping where he could.

He loved the outdoors, especially the glories of Aroostook County where he was born and raised. Hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons always filled him with so much pride and joy.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Sharon (Manson) Drake; sons, James and wife Tami, Jordan and wife Denise; daughter, Jillene Graves and husband Daren; 4 brothers, 5 sisters and their spouses; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Eunice Drake; his eldest daughter, Julie Drake Cobb; 2 of his 6 brothers; and 8 of his 13 sisters.

We were truly blessed to have Lawrence at the head of our family all these years.

We wish to thank the staff at Oak Grove Center in Waterville for the care and love extended to us and Lawrence during his stay there.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. followed by a potluck luncheon at the Clinton Baptist Church, 10 Spring Street, Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lawrence's memory to Clinton Baptist Church, Van Ministries, P.O. Box 1, Clinton, Me. 04927.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.