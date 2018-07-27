Lawrence Clyde Barron (1929-2018)

FARMINGTON - Lawrence Clyde Barron of Durham died July 23, 2018 at the Pierce House.

Lawrence was born in Lisbon Falls on April 30, 1929, the son of Edward Barron and Lena Seidel Barron. He spent his childhood years in Lisbon Falls, where he enjoyed playing ice hockey and football, graduating from Lisbon High School in 1947.

After high school, Lawrence joined the Navy and served for 4 years. He graduated from Gorham State Teachers college in 1955 with a teaching degree in Industrial Arts. Later that year he married Doryce Arndt and began his teaching career at Herman High School.

In 1961, Doryce and Lawrence moved to Wilton, where they enjoyed raising their children and teaching. Lawrence taught many students at Wilton Academy and at Mt. Blue Junior High School in Farmington. After many years of teaching in the Farmington area, Lawrence finished his career at Freeport High School.

After retiring, Lawrence and Doryce built a log cabin in their Durham woodlot and began their retirement years. Lawrence had many interests and pursued many opportunities, such as: bicycling, gardening, cross country skiing, hunting, fishing, making furniture, working in his woodlot with his tractor. He enjoyed these activities with many friends and family.

During the last years of his life, Lawrence received excellent care from family and friends and from the compassionate staff at Pierce House in Farmington.

Lawrence was predeceased by his wife Doryce, his parents Edward and Lena Barron, his sister Nanny Johnson, and his brother Arthur Barron. Lawrence is survived by his daughter Jane Barron of Kingfield, his son Bill Barron of Wilton, his sister Arlene Siletti and his brother-in-law Charles Siletti of Owls Head, and many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered and missed by family and many friends.

In memory of Lawrence Barron, donations may be sent to the Lisbon Falls Community Library, 28 Main Street, Lisbon Falls, Maine 04252.

Services for Lawrence Barron will be held in Lisbon Falls at a later day and will be announced in the paper.