Lawrence Farrington, Jr. (1934-2018)

FARMINGTON - Lawrence Farrington, Jr., 83, of Wilton, passed away unexpectedly at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Friday afternoon, Jan. 5, 2018.

He was born in Livermore Falls, Maine, June 30, 1934, a son of Lawrence and Cora (Welch) Farrington, Sr.

Lawrence retired in 1997 from the State of Maine Department of Transportation where he worked for 25 years, initially for the bridge department and then installing road signs driving all over the western part of Maine, which he truly enjoyed. He loved spending time with family, especially with his grandchildren, Adam, Sarah, Kassidi, and Kevin, snowmobiling, working on vehicles, cutting wood, watching ballgames, and playing taxi driver.

In August 2013, Lawrence and Marcella celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the Kawanhee Inn with their family. They truly enjoyed spending time together as a couple, and you could often find them on the road going for a bite to eat at one of their favorite places or simply out for a ride.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Marcella; children, Kimball (Cindy) and Wendy (Suzie); grandchildren, Adam (Jennifer) Blackman, Sarah (Travis) King, Kassidi Farrington, Kevin Farrington; great grandchildren, Caroline and Claire Blackman. He is also survived by his sister, Ida Hall, and several nieces and nephews. Lawrence was predeceased by a brother, Milton.

Family and friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, January 13, 2018, from 2-4 p.m. at the Calvary Hill Baptist Church in Wilton. Public graveside memorial services will be on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be considered in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, Maine, or an animal shelter of your choice. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.