Lawrence Joseph Bourgoin (1937-2018)

WATERVILLE - Lawrence Joseph Bourgoin, 80, passed away after battling cancer, diabetes, a heart attack, and stroke, March 15, 2018 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta surrounded by his family. “He did it his way."

He was born May 12, 1937 in Limestone, the son of Padrick and Martha (Cote) Bourgoin.

He was educated in the schools of Limestone. On May 26, 1990, he married Virginia (McCabe)Robertson in Winslow. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army, then in the National Guard until his honorable discharge. He worked for many years as a commercial over road tractor trailer driver for Trans coastal, Waste Management, CMD, Allen’s Transfer and many more.

Larry was happy-go-lucky, loved a good party, helping his friends and family in time of need. He looked forward to his evening coffee with friends at Dunkin Donuts, church suppers in Clinton, and Friday night suppers at the Elks. He was a life-time Elks member and belonged to the United Bikers. In his earlier years he was a member of the ski patrol at Sugarloaf, played hockey was an avid motorcycle rider, enjoyed dancing, driving coast to coast, traveling with his trucking buddies, spending time with family and friends and could be found on the weekends relaxing, reading, watching hockey and Nascar.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Virginia (McCabe) Bourgoin of W aterville; daughter, Shari Paquette and husband Roger of The Forks; three sons, Todd Bourgoin and girlfriend Mauricia Melia of Waterville, Peter Bourgoin and wife Judy and family of Sebago , Scott Bourgoin and familyof Boise, Idaho; step-son Doug Robertson and girlfriend Nancy Fields of

Newport News, Virg inia; step-daughter Debbie Madore and husband Jerry of Vassalboro; two grandsons, Brandon Ward of Gardiner, Ryan Sinclair and girlfriend Shelby Libby of Fairfield; three granddaughters, Tiffany Colucci and husband Chris and children Isabelle and Anthony of Skowhegan, Haley Emery and husband Miles and son, Jax of Fairfield, Sarah Madore and friend Peter Grant and sons Connor, Maddix and Brody a total of 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister Terry Maxam and husband Hilbert of Kingman Arizona and Aunt Betty Bent of Willston, Vermont; Good friends RayVeille ux, Donny Green, Jeff Kendall, Bud Churchill, Chuck Kittrell; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Patrick Bourgoinand wife Claudette.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 23, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the chapel at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Lawrence’s memory to Maine Veteran Homes at www.mainvets.org

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.