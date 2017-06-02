Lawrence “Larry” E. Boutwell (1960-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Lawrence "Larry" E. Boutwell, 56, passed away May 28, 2017 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan surrounded by his family.

He was born June 12, 1960 in San Diego, California, the son of Byron and Carol (Olson) Boutwell.

He was educated in the schools of California and Rhode Island, graduating from North Kinston High School in Rhode Island in 1980. On June 21, 1992, he married Cindy McLaughlin in Skowhegan. Larry was the previous owner of LCB Trucking and Boutwell Logging. While battling cancer for 3 years, he worked for Marty Carmichael, driving a mail truck. He enjoyed gardening, truck-pulls with Doug and Sandy, mud runs, and reading.

Larry is survived by the love of his life, wife, Cindy (McLaughlin) Boutwell (their 25th anniversary would have been June 21st) of Skowhegan; stepson, Stephen Laney Jr.; granddaughter, Adrian Hart; grandsons, Jameson John Laney and Lawrence Windsor Laney; great grandchild due in January; mother, Carol Seymour; dad, Richard Seymour and wife Carolyn; 2 uncles, Larry and Raymond Olsen; 2 sisters and 1 brother; best friends, Doug and Sandra Gould and family, Mike Dostie, Mike Kelly, and Arthur Goodwin; Scott and Maureen McLaughlin; several nieces and nephews; 3 "fur babies", Loki, Lexi, and Pearl.

He was predeceased by his grandparents and in-laws.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 11, 2017 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Larry and Cindy's home, 14 Malbon Mills Road, Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Larry's memory to Little Paws Big Hearts, Pekingese Rescue, 34 West Commonwealth Drive, Portland, ME 04103.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.